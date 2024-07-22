Tokyo, Washington to Hold 2-Plus-2 Talks Sun.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 22 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo and Washington will hold a so-called two-plus-two security meeting of their foreign and defense ministers in Japan on Sunday, the Japanese government said Monday.

The two countries will also have their first ministerial discussions on extended deterrence including the provision of a nuclear umbrella by the United States.

The two-plus-two meeting will be the first such gathering since the one held in the United States in January 2023.

From Japan, Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa and Defense Minister Minoru Kihara will attend the two-plus-two meeting and the talks on the extended deterrence. U.S. participants include Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.

Key issues to be discussed at the two-plus-two meeting include the strengthening of command and control cooperation between the Self-Defense Forces and the U.S. military, as well as the promotion of joint development and production of defense equipment.

