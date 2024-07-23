Japan, China Hold Strategic Talks for 1st Time since 2020

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 22 (Jiji Press)--Japan and China held strategic dialogue between their vice foreign minister-class officials Monday for the first time since January 2020.

In the Tokyo meeting, Japanese Vice Foreign Minister Masataka Okano and Chinese Executive Vice Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu affirmed their commitment to advancing a "mutually beneficial strategic relationship based on common strategic interests."

The officials also agreed that their countries will both keep working to build "constructive and stable Japan-China relations."

Their discussions likely included Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.'s releases of tritium-containing treated water from its stricken Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant into the Pacific and North Korea's nuclear and missile development.

