Tokaido Shinkansen Train Line Resumes Full Services

Tokyo, July 23 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Tokaido Shinkansen bullet train line resumed full services from the first train of the day Tuesday, after a derailment accident involving maintenance trains caused a partial suspension the previous day.

Two extra trains were put into service each on eastbound and westbound routes between 6 a.m. and 7 a.m. in anticipation for a surge in passengers who postponed their trips due to the suspension.

Operations on the section between Hamamatsu and Nagoya stations in central Japan were suspended the whole day Monday following a collision between two maintenance trains in the early hours of the day. The maintenance trains suffered heavy damage, causing restoration work to last until around 10 p.m. that day.

The driver of the maintenance train that ran into a halted maintenance train had applied the brake but it did not work for some reason, according to Central Japan Railway Co., or JR Tokai, the operator of the bullet train line.

The company said that a system to prevent collisions had functioned, and that it plans to conduct a mass inspection of all maintenance trains and investigate the cause of the accident.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]