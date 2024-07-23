Sompo Japan, 3 Others Ordered to Report on Info Leaks

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 23 (Jiji Press)--Sompo Japan Insurance Inc. said Tuesday that it has been ordered by the Financial Services Agency to report on cases in which its employees on loan to insurance agencies inappropriately shared policyholder information with the nonlife insurer.

The FSA issued the order based on the insurance business law. Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance Co. said the same day that it has been slapped with a similar order by the FSA.

In addition, Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Co. and Aioi Nissay Dowa Insurance Co. were also found to have received similar FSA orders.

According to Sompo Japan, its employees on loan to nine insurance agencies have leaked information on clients of other insurers to Sompo Japan.

Around 2,700 sets of information on policyholders were leaked to Sompo Japan from Tokyo-based Total Insurance Service Ltd., an insurance agent. On top of this, information on 1,518 fire insurance policyholders with loans for condominiums for investment was leaked to Sompo Japan from insurance agency Hoei Co., based in Yokohama, Kanagawa Prefecture, south of Tokyo.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]