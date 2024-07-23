Japan Imposes Sanctions on Israeli Settlers in West Bank

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 23 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government said Tuesday that it has frozen the assets of four Israeli settlers in West Bank for their involvement in attacks on Palestinians.

This marks Tokyo's first sanctions on Israeli settlers, according to the Foreign Ministry.

There has been a surge in acts of violence by Israeli settlers since the October clash between Israeli forces and Hamas, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi said at a press conference.

Japan will "strongly urge the Israeli government to fully freeze its settlement activities while closely coordinating with the international community including the Group of Seven countries," Hayashi said.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]