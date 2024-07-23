Tokyo Announces Death of Japanese Man in Russian Military

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 23 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi on Tuesday announced that a Japanese national in his 20s who joined Russia's military in its ongoing war in Ukraine died on June 3.

According to Japanese government sources, the man was a member of Japan's Self-Defense Forces. The Japanese side confirmed his death July 15 after being informed of the matter by the Russian side June 5.

At a press conference Tuesday morning, Hayashi urged people again to refrain from traveling to Ukraine and Russian regions bordering Ukraine.

The top government spokesperson declined to comment on the number of Japanese nationals fighting for Russia as military volunteers.

But he added that the Japanese government is not informed of any other casualties among Japanese nationals in Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine at the moment.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]