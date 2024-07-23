Embattled Kobayashi Pharma Announces Top Execs' Resignations

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka, July 23 (Jiji Press)--Kobayashi Pharmaceutical Co. on Tuesday announced the resignations of Chairman Kazumasa Kobayashi and President Akihiro Kobayashi, both from the company's founding family, over health problems caused by its supplements containing "beni koji" red fermented rice.

The resignation of Kazumasa, 84, took effect the same day. Akihiro, 53, will be succeeded by executive officer Satoshi Yamane, 64, on Aug. 8. Yamane will be the first president of Kobayashi Pharmaceutical from outside the founding family.

While Akihiro will lose his right to represent the company, he will remain on the board of directors and oversee compensation for people who suffered health damage after using the supplements.

Kazumasa left the board and became a special adviser.

Following the revelations of the health problems, Kobayashi Pharmaceutical set up an investigation committee composed of outside lawyers in April. It received a report from the committee on Monday and held an extraordinary board meeting on Tuesday to decide on the leadership change.

