Kobayashi Pharmaceutical Announces Executives' Resignations

Osaka, July 23 (Jiji Press)--Kobayashi Pharmaceutical Co. on Tuesday announced the resignations of Chairman Kazumasa Kobayashi and President Akihiro Kobayashi, both from the Japanese company's founding family, over health problems caused by its supplements containing "beni koji" red fermented rice.

The resignation of Kazumasa, 84, takes effect on Tuesday. Akihiro, 53, will be succeeded by executive officer Satoshi Yamane, 64, on Aug. 8. Yamane will become the first president at Kobayashi Pharmaceutical from outside the founding family.

Akihiro will return half of his monthly remuneration for six months while Yamane will give up 40 pct of his pay for six months.

While Akihiro will lose rights to represent the company, he will remain on the board of directors and oversee compensation to people who suffered health damage caused by the supplements.

Kazumasa will leave the board and become special adviser.

