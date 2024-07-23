SoftBank Mobile Network Temporarily Disrupted

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 23 (Jiji Press)--SoftBank Corp.'s mobile phone network in Japan suffered a glitch on Tuesday afternoon, the company said.

The glitch caused difficulties in making phone calls to its users, including of the Y!mobile and Linemo services, for one hour and 21 minutes from around 12:05 p.m. The “Ouchi no Denwa” fixed-line service was also affected. The company is investigating the cause of the glitch.

SoftBank said in a statement that it deeply apologizes for causing great inconvenience to customers.

Among other major Japanese mobile carriers, NTT Docomo Inc. experienced a network failure Monday afternoon, with data communications disrupted for about 20 minutes in the Chugoku and Shikoku western regions.

