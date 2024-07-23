U.S. Military to Set Up Forum over Sex Crimes in Okinawa

Newsfrom Japan

Naha, Okinawa Pref., July 23 (Jiji Press)--U.S. Forces Japan plans to set up a forum where senior officials can exchange opinions with the Okinawa prefectural government and local people over sex crimes committed by U.S. service personnel.

The move, announced Monday, shows a U.S. determination to prevent any such incidents from happening again, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi told a press conference in Tokyo on Tuesday.

"The Japanese government will cooperate fully for constructive discussions," he added.

U.S. Forces Japan also disclosed a plan to expand sobriety tests at bases and increase patrols.

Following the announcement, Okinawa Governor Denny Tamaki requested that the U.S. military implement effective preventive measures.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]