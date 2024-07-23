Osaka Police Raid Big Social Media Investment Fraud Group

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka, July 23 (Jiji Press)--The Osaka prefectural police Tuesday raided a big investment fraud group that uses social media, deploying about 470 investigators to search four buildings in the western Japan city of Osaka.

It is believed to be the first police action in Japan to bust a group engaged in investment fraud that lures victims with fictitious investment schemes on social media.

On Tuesday, the Osaka police arrested eight people, including Yoshihiko Yamada, 43, Daiki Shimauchi, 40, and Hikari Nagai, 30.

Their group has two subgroups, which are believed to have up to about 80 members in total. Yamada and Shimauchi are believed to be leaders of one subgroup.

Arrested members were allegedly involved in defrauding a woman in her 20s of some 900,000 yen between February and March this year under the pretext of fees for guidance and information materials related to trading in binary options to bet on currency rate fluctuations.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]