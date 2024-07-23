Japan Projected to Win 13 Gold Medals at Paris Olympics

Newsfrom Japan

Paris, July 23 (Jiji Press)--Japan is projected to win a total of 47 medals, including 13 gold medals, at the 2024 Paris Olympics, which open Friday, U.S. data firm Gracenote Inc. said Tuesday.

Japan's total and gold numbers would be down from the record highs of 58 and 27, respectively, set at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

According to Gracenote's final medal predictions, Haruka Kitaguchi and Misaki Emura are seen winning gold medals in women's javelin and women's sabre, respectively.

Koki Ikeda is now predicted to win the men's 20-kilometer race walk. A month ago, he was not expected to make a podium finish.

In judo, Hifumi Abe is projected to win his second consecutive Olympic title in the men's 66-kilogram category, while his younger sister, Uta, who won the women's 52 kg category at the Tokyo Olympics, is expected to take silver.

