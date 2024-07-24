Japan Appears to Be Facing 11th COVID-19 Wave

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 24 (Jiji Press)--Japan appears to be experiencing its 11th wave of COVID-19 infections, with new infections increasing for 10 consecutive weeks amid the rise of a highly transmissible new coronavirus variant.

As other infectious diseases are also spreading, such as hand, foot and mouth disease, which is growing at a record pace, mostly among children, the health ministry is calling for people to thoroughly take basic infection control measures, such as washing hands and wearing face masks when necessary.

COVID-19 cases have been increasing since early May. The total number of new cases in regularly monitored medical institutions across the country reached 55,072 in the week through July 14, according to the ministry.

The number of new cases per institution was as high as 31.75 and 29.46 in Kagoshima and Saga prefectures, respectively, both in the Kyushu southwestern region. The number of newly hospitalized COVID-19 patients at regularly monitored institutions exceeded 3,000 for the first time in about five months.

Since Japan's first COVID-19 case was confirmed in January 2020, infections have surged not only in winter but also in summer, when people stay in air-conditioned rooms that are difficult to ventilate. During an infection wave that started in July 2021, many people died at home because they could not be hospitalized.

