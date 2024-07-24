Toyota to Buy Back 806.8 B. Yen of Own Shares

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 24 (Jiji Press)--Toyota Motor Corp. said Tuesday that it will spend 806.8 billion yen to buy back 290.12 million of its own shares at 2,781 yen apiece from four Japanese financial institutions.

The four are Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc., Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc., Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance Co. and MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings Inc.

The move by the Japanese automaker is designed to prevent a decline in its stock price as the financial institutions plan to reduce holdings of shares they hold for strategic purposes.

Toyota will purchase 277.6 billion yen of its own shares from MS&AD, 236.6 billion yen from Tokio Marine, 157.1 billion yen from Mitsubishi UFJ and 135.3 billion yen from Sumitomo Mitsui.

The sale will lower the four financial institutions’ combined voting rights on Toyota from 7.24 pct to 5.09 pct.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]