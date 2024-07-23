China Lifts Antidumping Duties on Japanese Stainless Steels

Newsfrom Japan

Beijing, July 23 (Jiji Press)--China's Commerce Ministry lifted its antidumping duties on Japan-made stainless steel products Tuesday in line with a World Trade Organization recommendation.

The global trade watchdog made the recommendation in June last year, which China agreed to follow.

China imposed the antidumping duties in 2019, claiming that stainless steel products from Japan were sold at less than fair value and that Chinese industry was damaged as a result.

Following Japan's complaint against the measure, the WTO ruled the duties unjust and recommended China to scrap them.

On Tuesday, Japan's trade ministry said in a statement that the abolition "is an achievement accomplished by Japan," whose claims were upheld by the WTO.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]