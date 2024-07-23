Japan Eyes 4-T.-Yen Special Budget Quota for FY 2025

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 23 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government plans to create a 4-trillion-yen special budget quota for fiscal 2025 to promote key policies, such as promoting wage hikes, addressing the country’s declining birthrate and strengthening its defense capabilities, it was learned Tuesday.

At a joint policy council meeting of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party and its Komeito ally on the day, the government presented draft guidelines for budget requests for the year from next April. It plans to gain cabinet approval for the guidelines later this month.

Budget request guidelines set rules for ministries and agencies to submit their budget requests by the end of August each year. Under the special quota, if ministries and agencies reduce discretionary spending by 10 pct from the previous year, they are allowed to seek funds up to three times the reductions.

For fiscal 2025, the government will allow ministries and agencies to request unspecified amounts of funds for measures to tackle rising prices and promote wage increases.

Meanwhile, the government is expected to estimate a natural increase in social security costs at around 400 billion yen, reflecting the country’s aging population.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]