Japan Average Minimum Hourly Wage Seen Reaching 1,050 Yen

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 23 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese labor ministry panel is in the final stages of coordination to call for the country's average minimum hourly wage to rise above 1,050 yen from the current 1,004 yen, informed sources said Tuesday.

In light of rising prices, the subcommittee of the Central Minimum Wages Council, which advises the labor minister, is discussing an increase of around 50 yen, which, if realized, would be the largest ever. The average minimum wage rose by 43 yen last year.

According to a tally by the Japanese Trade Union Confederation, or Rengo, wage increases achieved in this year's "shunto" spring labor-management negotiations averaged 5.1 pct, similar to the envisaged minimum wage increase.

Rengo is seeking a larger minimum wage increase than the previous year, stressing the need to spread the momentum of wage increases to small businesses that do not have labor unions.

On the other hand, the management side is still cautious about a large hike that would dampen their earnings, noting that there are many companies that cannot fully pass on higher costs to prices.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]