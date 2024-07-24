Japan Restaurants, Retailers Gearing Up for Paris Games

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 24 (Jiji Press)--Restaurants and retailers in Japan are gearing up for the Paris Olympic Games, set to start soon.

With most Olympic events scheduled between evening and early morning Japan time, companies are expecting high demand for food to eat at home while electronics retailers are hoping for higher sales of television sets.

Family restaurant operator Coco's Japan Co. will begin selling Thursday a takeout- and delivery-only party set to meet anticipated demand for people to eat at home with relatives or friends while watching the Paris Games on TV. The 3,218-yen set includes six shareable dishes including pizza and fried foods.

At its basement food section, Daimaru Matsuzakaya Department Stores Co.'s Daimaru outlet just near Tokyo Station will offer from Thursday 30 varieties of dishes that people can enjoy while watching the games, such as skewered fried food and sandwiches.

Food delivery service provider Demae-can Co. is teaming up with a restaurant chain to offer a special limited-time menu from Friday. "We hope people use it so that they do not miss out on breathtaking moments and miraculous performances (by Olympians)," a Demae-can official said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]