Japan ASDF Highlights Strong Ties with German Air Force

Chitose, Hokkaido, July 23 (Jiji Press)--A senior official of Japan's Air Self-Defense Force stressed the strong unity between the ASDF and the German Air Force on Tuesday.

"The two countries' relations have become strong and inseparable through the drill," Lt. Gen. Yasuhiko Suzuki, commander of the Air Defense Command, told a joint news conference held after the two sides started the Nippon Skies 24 joint exercise Monday.

Lt. Gen. Ingo Gerhartz, chief of the German Air Force, told the news conference at the ASDF's Chitose base in Hokkaido, northernmost Japan, that the joint drill is aimed at strongly demonstrating that Europe and the Indo-Pacific region are inseparable in terms of security and ensuring a free and open Indo-Pacific. He also voiced hope that the ASDF will dispatch aircraft to Europe.

The joint exercise, the first of its kind since September 2022, brought together seven fighter jets from the German Air Force and the ASDF. It includes advanced training for air and interception battles.

For the exercise, Japan provided fuel and other supplies to the German side under the bilateral acquisition and cross-servicing agreement, or ACSA, for the first time. The agreement was concluded in January this year.

