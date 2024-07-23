Nippon Steel to End JV with Chinese Peer Baoshan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 23 (Jiji Press)--Nippon Steel Corp. said Tuesday that it will withdraw from production of automotive steel sheets in China by dissolving its fifty-fifty joint venture with Baoshan Iron & Steel Co.

The Japanese company's steel production capacity in China will decrease by 70 pct as a result.

Nippon Steel has achieved its initial purpose of providing products to Japanese automakers operating in China, and the environment surrounding the joint venture has changed, officials said.

Also behind the withdrawal is the sluggish performance of Japanese automakers in China amid the rise of Chinese electric vehicle makers.

Nippon Steel will sell its 50 pct stake in the joint venture to Baoshan Iron & Steel for 1,758 million yuan.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]