Japan Opposition Parties CDP, DPFP Exploring Election Cooperation

Tokyo, July 24 (Jiji Press)--The Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan and the Democratic Party for the People, both opposition parties, are seeking to cooperate in the upcoming election for the House of Representatives, the all-important lower chamber of Japan's parliament.

With the ruling Liberal Democratic Party in hot water due to a slush funds scandal involving the party's factions, the CDP and the DPFP believe it is possible to strip the ruling bloc of its majority.

Major hurdles remain, however, such as what to do about the CDP's ties with the opposition Japanese Communist Party and how to overcome differences over basic policies including those on nuclear power and the Constitution.

CDP chief Kenta Izumi and his DPFP counterpart, Yuichiro Tamaki, dined Monday evening with Tomoko Yoshino, president of the Japanese Trade Union Confederation, or Rengo, a key support group for the two parties.

Tamaki told a press conference the following day that the dinner participants discussed policies and the political situation, and that he said to the others there that discussions and negotiations on key policies regarding national government administration are necessary if the CDP and the DPFP are to take power.

