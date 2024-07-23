Hitachi to Transfer Air Conditioner JV to Bosch

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 23 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Hitachi Ltd. said Tuesday that it will transfer all its shares in an air conditioner joint venture to German auto parts maker Robert Bosch GmbH.

Even after the move, Hitachi will continue selling products of the joint venture, including the popular household air conditioners "Shirokuma-kun" under a licensing agreement with Bosch.

Bosch will acquire all shares in Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning Holding (UK) Ltd., held 40 pct by Hitachi subsidiary Hitachi Global Life Solutions Inc. and 60 pct by U.S. air conditioner maker Johnson Controls International PLC.

The transaction will be completed by end of the April-June period next year. Hitachi expects to book a profit of some 125 billion yen from the share sale in the year ending in March 2026.

Of the two domestic production bases of the joint venture, the one in Tochigi Prefecture, eastern Japan, which makes household air conditioners, will be handed over to Bosch.

