LDP's No. 2 Motegi Facing Dilemma over Leadership Race

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 24 (Jiji Press)--Toshimitsu Motegi, secretary-general of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party, faces a dilemma over whether to throw his hat into the ring for the party's leadership election expected in September.

Motegi would be unable to escape criticism that he is a traitor if he decides to run in the race although he, as the party's No. 2 official, is tasked with supporting its president, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, sources said.

Meanwhile, Motegi wants to leave open the possibility of a candidacy, forcing him to equivocate when asked about his plans.

"I will not be the first to declare a candidacy," Motegi told a press conference Tuesday, asked about the LDP presidential race, while not explicitly ruling out a possible run. In a speech Monday, he said that a final decision on the matter will likely be made "between August and early September."

Motegi is refraining from making clear statements despite showing interest in the race, because he hopes to avoid criticism that he is the modern version of Akechi Mitsuhide, a Japanese feudal-era figure known for betraying warlord Oda Nobunaga.

