France Opposes Extradition of Sea Shepherd Founder to Japan

Paris, July 23 (Jiji Press)--The French presidential office said Tuesday that it opposes the extradition of Paul Watson, 73, founder of antiwhaling group Sea Shepherd, to Japan after he was detained in Greenland.

His detention in Greenland, the autonomous territory of Denmark, is reportedly based on an international arrest order from Japan.

France is an antiwhaling nation. A petition calling on French President Emmanuel Macron to urge Denmark to immediately release Watson gathered more than 380,000 signatures on the internet.

The presidential office said that Macron is closely monitoring the situation and that France will make a request to the Danish authorities so that Watson will not be extradited to Japan.

A Greenland court is expected to decide by Aug. 15 whether to extradite him.

