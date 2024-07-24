Japan, Britain, Italy Ministers Vow to Promote Fighter Project

Newsfrom Japan

London, July 23 (Jiji Press)--The defense ministers of Japan, Britain and Italy on Tuesday agreed to promote the three countries' joint development of a next-generation fighter jet.

Japanese Defense Minister Minoru Kihara, British Defense Secretary John Healey and Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto, meeting in London, agreed to work together to start deploying the new fighter by 2035.

The three ministers reaffirmed the importance of the joint development project after local media have reported the possibility that it will be subject to a review by the new administration of British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

"We hope to lead this grand project of joint development to success together," Kihara said at the first meeting of the three countries' defense ministers since Starmer took office earlier this month.

The next-generation fighter will be a "sixth generation" jet featuring advanced network combat capabilities linked to drones. Japan regards it as a successor to its Air Self-Defense Force's F-2 fighter.

