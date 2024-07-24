Eel Restaurants Busy on Midsummer Day of Ox

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 24 (Jiji Press)--Eel restaurants in Tokyo were busy on the midsummer Day of the Ox on Wednesday.

Amid the relentless heat wave, restaurants were crowded with customers trying to overcome the season by eating eels, which are said to be good for countering heat-related sickness.

At Unagiya, a restaurant in Toshima Ward in the Japanese capital, eels are grilled skillfully by Isao Endo, 88, who has more than 70 years of experience. The restaurant set up a booth for takeouts and roughly doubled the number of workers to 13, compared with usual.

A 62-year-old corporate worker, one of customers who lined up before the restaurant opened for the day's operation, said: "It's very hot today. Eel gives us energy."

On the midsummer Day of the Ox, Unagiya logs sales that are three to four time bigger.

