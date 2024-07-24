Taiwan to Import All Japanese Products

Newsfrom Japan

Taipei, July 24 (Jiji Press)--Taiwan will lift its remaining import restrictions on foods from five Japanese prefectures hit by the 2011 meltdowns, a move that will make all Japanese food products available to consumers in the Asian economy, it was learned Wednesday.

Adopting stricter safety standards than those of other economies, Taiwan has kept banning imports of mushrooms, game meat and "koshiabura," one of mountain vegetables, from Fukushima, which hosts the crippled Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant of Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc., and nearby Chiba, Gunma, Ibaraki and Tochigi since reopening its market to Japanese food products in 2022.

But officials of the health ministry said the ministry has reviewed the surviving restrictions based on scientific evidence and international standards.

They will be removed in principle after a 60-day public comment period, although radiation inspection certificates and certificates of origin will remain mandatory.

