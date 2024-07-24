Osaka Rated Most Powerful City in Japan for 4 Years in Row

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 24 (Jiji Press)--Osaka has topped a list of powerful Japanese cities for the fourth straight year, an affiliate of real estate developer Mori Building Co. said Wednesday.

The western city was followed by Nagoya, Aichi Prefecture, central Japan, and Yokohama, Kanagawa Prefecture, south of Tokyo, in the 2024 "power cities" rankings compiled by the Mori Memorial Foundation's Institute for Urban Strategies.

A total of 136 major cities in Japan were rated by 87 indicators in six categories such as economy, culture and livability. Tokyo's densely populated 23 special wards were rated separately.

Osaka stayed top thanks to high scores in economy and accessibility. It was also rated high for education and child care benefits for households, an area that joined the indicators this year.

Nagoya rose by one notch to second as its scores improved over city accessibility, ease of integration for foreign residents and medical cost aid for children.

