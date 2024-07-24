Japanese Jet Ferry Stranded after Malfunction

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 24 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese high-speed jet ferry was stranded off the coast of Chiba Prefecture, east of Tokyo, Wednesday after a malfunction left it with no steering.

The Japan Coast Guard received a report around 10 a.m. from the captain of Tokai Kisen Co.'s Seven Islands Ai ferry, who said that the vessel’s oil pressure had dropped due to a leak, putting the rudder controls out of operation.

The jet ferry was heading to Shikine Island, one of the Izu Islands in the Pacific, after leaving Takeshiba Pier in Tokyo’s Minato Ward.

According to the coast guard’s third regional headquarters, there were 116 passengers and five crew members onboard the Seven Islands Ai, and no injuries have been reported. A JCG patrol ship that arrived at the site conducted rescue activities, including towing the ferry.

The Seven Islands Ai broke down in waters some 17 kilometers southwest of the Nojimasaki lighthouse in the Chiba city of Minamiboso and became unable to navigate by itself.

