Japan's Kishida Vows New Law for Next-Gen Chip Production

Chitose, Hokkaido, July 24 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Wednesday that new legislation will be introduced soon to support domestic mass production of next-generation semiconductors and related research and development projects.

With the legislation, Kishida apparently hopes to help Rapidus Corp., which aims to mass-produce next-generation chips. The government is considering providing guarantees of loans extended by private organizations.

"Domestic investment in the semiconductor field needs to be expanded continuously," Kishida told reporters after inspecting Rapidus' new plant under construction in the city of Chitose, Hokkaido, northernmost Japan.

On the proposed legislation, he said, "Japan will make investment for mass production and support research and development on a large scale with a plan over multiple fiscal years."

The government thinks it important to reinforce supply chains for semiconductors from the perspective of economic security. Japan has decided to provide up to 920 billion yen to Rapidus.

