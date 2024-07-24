25-Year-Old Arrested over Fake Rescue Requests on Social Media

Newsfrom Japan

Kanazawa, Ishikawa Pref., July 24 (Jiji Press)--Ishikawa prefectural police on Wednesday arrested a 25-year-old corporate employee for allegedly posting fake rescue requests on social media shortly after the Jan. 1 Noto Peninsula earthquake in central Japan.

Ryota Kanamaru, a resident of the city of Yashio, Saitama Prefecture, north of Tokyo, has admitted the allegations, saying that he wanted to get a lot of responses.

It was the first arrest made over false information posted on social media in the aftermath of the massive earthquake that rocked the peninsula in Ishikawa Prefecture on New Year's Day.

Kanamaru is suspected of posing as an individual affected by the earthquake and posting requests for help on X, formerly Twitter, at around 7 p.m. on Jan. 1, hampering rescue efforts by police and other authorities in the quake-hit areas.

He is believed to have made a dozen posts that day, claiming that his family was trapped under a collapsed house, while transcribing an address in the Ishikawa city of Wajima from a smartphone map, police sources said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]