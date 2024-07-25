Goods to Prevent Workers' Heatstroke Exhibited in Tokyo

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 25 (Jiji Press)--An exhibition of items to prevent workers from suffering heatstroke on the job, such as protective clothing that lets air through, opened in Tokyo on Wednesday for a three-day run.

Officials from the construction, transport and manufacturing industries visited the venue at the Tokyo Big Sight convention center in Koto Ward, hoping to find goods to help workers survive the heat wave this summer.

At the event, the 10th of its kind, 84 companies exhibited their products.

Textile maker Toray Industries Inc. showed protective apparel that is water-resistant and breathable at the same time. The company developed the product as those engaged in decontamination work following the 2011 triple meltdown at the Fukushima No. 1 nuclear plant in northeastern Japan had to endure sweat and stuffiness while working in protective suits. Toray hopes its protective clothing will help create safe and comfortable environments for various workers, such as those implementing measures against dioxins and those repairing equipment.

Air conditioner maker Fujitsu General Ltd. developed a neck cooler intended to lower body temperatures effectively with coolant plates drawing heat from the carotid arteries. A visitor from the construction industry said: "This product is very attractive as the recent heat is of a different level compared with before and we can't tolerate it only with air-conditioned clothing."

