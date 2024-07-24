Hydrogen-Fueled Ship Certificated in Japan for 1st Time

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 24 (Jiji Press)--A Tokyo university said Wednesday that its Raicho N has become the first ship powered only by hydrogen fuel cell and lithium-ion secondary battery systems that was certified to have passed a mandatory ship inspection in Japan.

The transport ministry issued the ship inspection certificate for Tokyo University of Marine Science and Technology's 9.1-ton experimental vessel, capable of carrying 12 people.

"It has been demonstrated that the fuel cell ship can operate at a practical level," Tsuyoshi Ode, specially appointed professor of the university, told a press conference, showing expectations for widespread use of such ships.

The hybrid control system combining the two types of power systems and the safety technology will be utilized for a passenger boat capable of carrying 150 people that gas supplier Iwatani Corp. and others plan to operate at the 2025 World Exposition in the western city of Osaka.

The hydrogen fuel cell system of the Raicho N is the same as the one used in Toyota Motor Corp.'s Mirai car. It requires three tanks of high-pressure hydrogen gas at room temperature.

