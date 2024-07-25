Japan Automakers' China Market Woes behind End of Nippon Steel JV

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 25 (Jiji Press)--Nippon Steel Corp.'s decision to end its automotive steel sheet joint venture in China with Baoshan Iron & Steel Co. reflects Japanese automakers' struggle in the Chinese electric vehicle market.

The decision by the Japanese steelmaker will reduce its steel production capacity in China by as much as about 70 pct. The company plans to redirect resources to the U.S. and Indian markets.

EV sales in China have been expanding amid massive government support to domestic makers. Sales of new energy vehicles, including EVs, shot up by more than 30 pct in the first half of this year to roughly five million units, or 35 pct of all vehicles sold in the country.

Japanese automakers are adept at manufacturing hybrid and gasoline-powered vehicles while trailing in the development of EVs. Many Japanese makers are reducing their market presence in China as a result.

Mitsubishi Motors Corp. last autumn announced its withdrawal from auto production in China. Nissan Motor Co. shuttered a plant in China's Jiangsu Province last month. Toyota Motor Corp. and Honda Motor Co. have made steep job cuts in China.

