New Haneda Airport Line's Coastal Route Seen Opening in FY 2031

Tokyo, July 24 (Jiji Press)--East Japan Railway Co., or JR East, is planning to aim to open in fiscal 2031 the coastal area route of the planned Haneda Airport Access Line, it was learned Wednesday.

The coastal area route will be one of the three of the new airport line and is expected to connect the airport in Tokyo's Ota Ward and Shin-Kiba Station in Koto Ward in about 20 minutes.

The second station from Shin-Kiba on the JR Keiyo Line is Maihama in the city of Urayasu, Chiba Prefecture, which is adjacent to Tokyo Disney Resort.

In April 2023, JR East announced that it would aim to open the East Yamanote route of the airport line, which will reach Tokyo Station, in fiscal 2031.

