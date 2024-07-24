Hong Kong Fund Acquires Stake in Kobayashi Pharma

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka, July 24 (Jiji Press)--Hong Kong investment fund Oasis Management Co. has acquired an equity stake of 5.2 pct in embattled Kobayashi Pharmaceutical Co., a share transaction report showed Wednesday.

One of the purposes for the share ownership is to make important proposals to the Osaka-based company, Oasis Management said in the report submitted to the Kanto Local Finance Bureau.

According to the report, Oasis Management obtained 4,062,075 shares in Kobayashi Pharmaceutical, rocked by a high-profile health hazard scandal over its supplements containing "beni koji" red fermented rice.

The report said the fund may make important proposals in a bid to protect shareholder value.

In recent years, Oasis Management has made shareholder proposals to Japanese companies, such as ones to drugstore giant Tsuruha Holdings Inc. to replace all outside directors and to paper manufacturer Hokuetsu Corp. to fire its president.

