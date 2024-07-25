Minimum Wage Hike Seen Weighing on Small Biz in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 25 (Jiji Press)--Now that the Japanese government has decided on a 50-yen minimum hourly wage hike for fiscal 2024, small businesses in the country fear they will be heavily burdened with higher labor costs.

To pay higher minimum wages, increasing prices of their products and services is a prime option for companies to secure necessary funds. However, smaller businesses have difficulty negotiating price hikes with larger client firms.

According to a survey conducted this spring by the Small and Medium Enterprise Agency, less than 20 pct of responding companies were able to pass all added costs on to prices, while 20 pct others totally failed to offset cost increases with price hikes.

A labor ministry survey found that 21.6 pct of workers at companies with fewer than 30 employees became below-minimum-wage earners after the previous year's floor wage hike. The figure is up threefold from a decade earlier.

For firms with weak price-bargaining power, the just-decided steepest-ever minimum wage increase should be a matter of life and death, observers said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]