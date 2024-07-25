Japan Routs Paraguay in Men's Soccer Opener at Paris Games

Newsfrom Japan

Paris, July 24 (Jiji Press)--Japan trounced Paraguay 5-0 in its group stage opening match in the men's soccer at the Paris Olympic Games on Wednesday.

The victory gave Japan 3 points in Group D. In the match, Shunsuke Mito and Shota Fujio scored two goals each, and Rihito Yamamoto scored one.

The East Asian country aims to win its first Olympic medal in the men's soccer since the 1968 Mexico City Olympics, when it clinched bronze.

In the men's rugby sevens at the Paris Games, Japan lost to New Zealand 40-12 and to Ireland 40-5 in Pool A on Wednesday.

Some Paris Olympics events began on the day, ahead of the opening ceremony scheduled for Friday, and competitions are set to fully start Saturday.

