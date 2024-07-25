Another Hyogo Official Dies after Allegations against Governor

Newsfrom Japan

Kobe, July 25 (Jiji Press)--Another Hyogo prefectural government employee linked to power harassment allegations against Motohiko Saito, governor of the western Japan prefecture, was found to have died, in an apparent suicide, it was learned.

The employee, a former section chief, who was in charge of gathering funds for last year's victory parades for the Hanshin Tigers and the Orix Buffaloes, both professional baseball teams, and was recuperating from sickness, died in April, Saito said at a press conference Wednesday.

The employee is the second person who was found to have died since a document containing the allegations against Saito, created by a senior Hyogo prefectural official, came to light. The senior official has died also in apparent suicide.

"I thank (the former section chief) for the work on the parades and other issues, and I am sorry for the loss," the governor said at the press conference. He added that the death had been kept undisclosed based on the wishes of the employee's family.

In the allegation document, the senior official said that Hyogo Prefecture secured the necessary funds for the victory parades by "increasing subsidies for a shinkin bank and having it kick back the funds as a donation." It also said that the former section chief was on sick leave because he was unable to mentally bear the malpractice and related difficult coordination.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]