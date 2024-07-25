Honda to Cut Gasoline Car Production Capacity in China

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 25 (Jiji Press)--Honda Motor Co. plans to cut its annual production capacity for gasoline-powered vehicles in China by 290,000 units to 1,490,000 units by the end of this year, company officials said Thursday.

Through the move, the Japanese automaker is expected to promote business restructuring in China, the world's largest auto market, where electric vehicles are spreading rapidly.

It will be Honda's first production capacity cut in China.

The company will close a factory with an annual output capacity of 50,000 vehicles in Guangzhou, the capital of Guangdong Province, in October and suspend a plant with a capacity of 240,000 vehicles in Wuhan, Hubei Province, in November.

Demand for gasoline vehicles in China is declining in line with government support for new energy vehicles, including EVs.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]