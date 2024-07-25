Limited-Time Bar Featuring Nikka Products to Open in Tokyo

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 25 (Jiji Press)--A limited-time bar featuring cocktails using whisky and gin from Nikka Whisky Distilling Co. will open in Tokyo in August.

“The Nikka Whisky Tokyo,” located in the fashionable Omotesando district in the Japanese capital’s Minato Ward, will be open from Aug. 7 through Dec. 25, Nikka Whisky and Asahi Breweries Ltd., both affiliated with Japanese beverage giant Asahi Group Holdings Ltd., said Thursday.

At the bar, 25 kinds of cocktail will be served. The lineup includes cocktails made with Nikka Whisky brand liquors such as its flagship Single Malt Yoichi whisky and original concoctions made in collaboration with 13 popular Japanese bars.

The bar aims to attract customers who are not very familiar with whisky and people from overseas, as well as alcohol lovers. It will also sell items such as T-shirts and bags with Nikka Whisky’s logo.

This year marks the 90th anniversary of the company’s founding. In the market for premium whiskies, which are sold at 2,000 yen or over, Nikka Whisky ranks between 40th and 50th in the world in terms of sales volume. It aims to make it into the top 10 in the future.

