Heavy Rain Warnings Issued for Northeastern Japan Areas

Tokyo, July 25 (Jiji Press)--The Japan Meteorological Agency on Thursday issued special warnings of heavy rain for the city of Sakata and the town of Yuza in Yamagata Prefecture, northeastern Japan.

The highest emergency alerts in the country's five-tier warning system were issued to the two municipalities amid downpours caused by the rainy season front extending from the Sea of Japan to the Tohoku northeastern region.

Heavy rain also hit neighboring Akita Prefecture.

In Yamagata, a linear precipitation zone in which a group of cumulonimbus clouds causes very heavy rain was formed shortly after 1 p.m., requiring strict caution against landslides, inundation of low-lying areas and river flooding.

"It's highly likely that a disaster has already occurred, so we want people to ensure their safety immediately," Satoshi Sugimoto, director of the agency's Forecast Division, told a press conference.

