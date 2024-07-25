Nissan Operating Profit Plunges 99 Pct in April-June

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 25 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Nissan Motor Co. said Thursday that its group operating profit in April-June plunged 99.2 pct from a year earlier to 995 million yen.

The carmaker blamed ballooning costs, notably for sales incentives paid to car dealers to reduce auto inventories that had accumulated due to falling demand in the U.S. market.

Calling the results "extremely tough," CEO Makoto Uchida in an online press conference vowed that Nissan will bounce back by releasing new vehicle models.

For the first quarter of fiscal 2024, Nissan's sales rose 2.8 pct to 2,998.3 billion yen, mainly thanks to robust sales of new vehicle models in Europe.

Its net profit, however, fell 72.9 pct to 28,562 million yen. The number of Nissan vehicles sold in the United States in the reporting quarter fell by some 7,000, and that in Japan declined by 8,000.

