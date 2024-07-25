Japan Restaurant Sales Up 12.4 Pct in June

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 25 (Jiji Press)--Restaurant sales in Japan in June climbed 12.4 pct from a year before, reflecting a rise in the number of people going out due to the late start of this year's rainy season, industry data showed Thursday.

Robust demand from foreign visitors to Japan also pushed up overall sales, according to the Japan Food Service Association.

Sales at fast food restaurants rose 11.9 pct. In line with rising temperatures, cold noodles and ice cream sold well.

Family restaurants enjoyed a sales increase of 14.7 pct, aided by group customers, chiefly foreign tourists.

Sales at pubs and "izakaya" Japanese-style bars grew 6.8 pct. Beer gardens saw an increase in the number of customers thanks to little rain. Izakaya bars attracted demand from foreign visitors.

