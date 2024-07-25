Japan Post Incurs Bigger Operating Loss

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 25 (Jiji Press)--Japan Post Co. on Thursday reported an operating loss of 89.6 billion yen from its mainline postal business in fiscal 2023, even bigger than the previous year's 21.1 billion yen.

The dismal result for the year that ended in March this year stemmed from a decrease in letters and postcards it handled due to falling demand amid progress in digitalization.

In fiscal 2022, the subsidiary of Japan Post Holdings Co. incurred its first operating loss since 2007, when the group's privatization process began. This led the group to decide to carry out a postage hike in October this year.

The financial results of Japan Post's postal business are disclosed separately from the company's overall results under the postal law. Thursday's disclosure does not cover the Yu-Pack parcel delivery service.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]