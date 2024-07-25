Japan Lower House Speaker to Visit India from Mon.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 25 (Jiji Press)--Japan’s House of Representatives said Thursday that its speaker, Fukushiro Nukaga, will visit India for five days from Monday.

Nukaga will visit the Indian capital of New Delhi and the southern city of Bengaluru to inspect local companies and both chambers of the country’s parliament.

He is also expected to meet with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

