GSDF Eyes Missile Training on Remote Tokyo Island

Tokyo, July 25 (Jiji Press)--The Ground Self-Defense Force is considering establishing a firing range on Tokyo's Minamitorishima, a remote island in the Pacific, for surface-to-ship missile training, GSDF Chief of Staff Gen. Yasunori Morishita said Thursday.

The GSDF is holding talks with local communities in hopes of starting missile training on the island in 2026, Morishita told a regular press conference.

Minamitorishima is Japan's easternmost island, located about 2,000 kilometers southeast of the country's Honshu main island. It hosts a Maritime SDF base, and Japan Meteorological Agency staff are stationed on the island.

The GSDF has chosen the island as a site for missile training apparently because the island has no ordinary residents and it is off the routes of ships and aircraft.

The GSDF is set to pave a section of the land for SDF use on the western side of the island to create a firing range where launch vehicles for Type 12 surface-to-ship guided missiles will operate.

