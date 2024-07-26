BOJ to Mull Possible Policy Rate Hike Next Week

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 26 (Jiji Press)--The Bank of Japan is set to deliberate whether to hike its policy interest rate again at a two-day meeting from Tuesday, after the central bank ended its negative rate policy in March.

Members of the BOJ's Policy Board are expected to mull the possibility of raising the unsecured overnight call rate, Japan's benchmark short-term interbank lending rate, to around 0.25 pct from the current range of around zero to 0.1 pct.

Increasingly confident in the spread of wage hikes to small companies from larger ones, the central bank expects Japan's underlying inflation will move toward its target of 2 pct. Still, it aims to carefully assess the timing of a rate hike as consumer spending remains sluggish due to high prices.

At the Policy Board meeting, details of the BOJ's plan to reduce its Japanese government bond purchases from the current pace of around 6 trillion yen per month will be decided. Gradually cutting the monthly amount so that the balance will come to around 3 trillion yen at the end of March 2026 appears to be the main option although board members are divided on how much purchases should be reduced, pundits said.

The current pace of purchases is roughly the same as that of redemptions of BOJ-held JGBs. A reduction in purchases would decrease the size of the BOJ's balance sheet, effectively kicking off quantitative monetary tightening by the bank, and bring the country's monetary policy closer to normalization.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]