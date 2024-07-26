Nitori Opens 1st Store in Indonesia

Newsfrom Japan

Jakarta, July 26 (Jiji Press)--Japanese furniture retailer Nitori Holdings Co. opened a store at a shopping mall in West Jakarta on Thursday, its first outlet in Indonesia.

It is Nitori’s 23th store in Southeast Asia and 1,026th in Asia including Japan. Indonesia became the company’s 10th overseas market.

Nitori plans to build a network of 100 stores in Indonesia over the next decade, Masanori Takeda, a director in charge of overseas sales business, said at an opening ceremony for the West Jakarta store.

“We’ll offer lower-priced, higher-quality products to contribute to more Indonesian people,” Takeda said. Nitori plans to develop products that will be made in Indonesia and shipped globally, he added.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]