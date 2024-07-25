Japan to Open More Expressways to Double Trailers

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 25 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government decided at a ministerial meeting on Thursday to lift the ban on double trailers on some sections of Tokyo’s Metropolitan Expressway, the Hanshin Expressway in western Japan and the Hokkaido Expressway in northernmost Japan in September.

The move aims to address the so-called 2024 problem in the logistics industry, or disruptions in cargo transport services caused by truck driver shortages due to a new overtime regulation introduced in April.

The total length of expressway sections opened to double trailers will increase by more than 20 pct to 6,330 kilometers. It will be the first time for the ban on double trailers to be lifted in Hokkaido.

The government also decided to conduct a social experiment on a section of the Shin-Tomei Expressway in central Japan by fiscal 2027, in which automated carts will be used to transport goods along the median strip of the expressway.

In Japan, double trailers were first introduced on the Shin-Tomei Expressway in 2019, and have since been allowed in other areas in stages.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]